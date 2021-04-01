Gov. DeSantis attacks Biden administration, wants ‘criminal aliens’ removed from US

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s immigration policies during an appearance in Titusville on Thursday.

DeSantis, who was speaking at the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum, announced a series of measures aimed at helping guard against undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes being able to commit more crimes after they’ve been released from prison.

“These are convicted felons who are here illegally. If you can’t remove them, then what do you have? Just a complete lawless system and a completely open border? I don’t think any of us want that,” DeSantis said.

According to DeSantis, the Biden administration is “halting the removal of criminal aliens” from the U.S. after they have completed their prison sentences.

“We’ve already had in Florida a handful of criminal aliens that had finished their sentences, and the detainers were removed by the Biden administration,” DeSantis said. “Normally they would’ve been transferred, federal custody, and removed. Well, now the federal government is effectively releasing them into our communities.”

Over the next 30 days, the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) estimates that 50 confirmed or suspected undocumented immigrants will complete their state prison terms. Over the next six months, FDC estimates that the number will rise to approximately 200 individuals.

“Florida will not sit by and watch idly as the federal government sets criminal aliens free and abdicates its legal obligation to enforce immigration law,” the governor said. “That’s why I’m calling on President Biden and ICE to take immediate action to detain and remove these dangerous criminal aliens. Too many lives have been lost because immigration officials failed to do their jobs and too many parents have lost children at the hands of criminal aliens who were irresponsibly set free.”

DeSantis has since sent a letter to FDC Secretary Mark Inch directing him to: