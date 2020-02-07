Gov. Ron DeSantis announces new program aimed to help inmates ready for release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the creation of a new program on Friday to help newly released inmates integrate back into their communities.

The new program is called the Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence (FFCE).

“Reducing recidivism, expanding career readiness training and re-entry programs are a vital component of the public safety mission of the Florida Department of Corrections,” said DeSantis. “We have to do more to get inmates ready for release, to be employees and to be productive members of our communities.”

According to the Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, the majority of the approximately 95,000 inmates in custody, 85 percent of the current inmate population, will complete their sentences and will return to the community.

“FDC cannot do this alone,” Inch said. “Local communities, businesses, social services providers, faith and volunteer organizations, educational providers and institutions and local governments, must be active partners in this process.”

Operation New Hope is one of the foundations aimed at helping the FDC.

“Operation New Hope is poised and ready to expand our Ready4Work program at additional locations around the state to meet the reentry needs of Florida,” Operation New Hope Founder and CEO Kevin Gay said.

DeSantis said the FFCE will enhance opportunities for Florida inmate re-entry, job training programs, online and classroom academic training and wellness programs.

