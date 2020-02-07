Live Now
Body of fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces new program aimed to help inmates ready for release

Florida

by: Baylor Talcott,

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the creation of a new program on Friday to help newly released inmates integrate back into their communities.

The new program is called the Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence (FFCE).

“Reducing recidivism, expanding career readiness training and re-entry programs are a vital component of the public safety mission of the Florida Department of Corrections,” said DeSantis. “We have to do more to get inmates ready for release, to be employees and to be productive members of our communities.”

According to the Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, the majority of the approximately 95,000 inmates in custody, 85 percent of the current inmate population, will complete their sentences and will return to the community.

“FDC cannot do this alone,” Inch said. “Local communities, businesses, social services providers, faith and volunteer organizations, educational providers and institutions and local governments, must be active partners in this process.” 

Operation New Hope is one of the foundations aimed at helping the FDC.

“Operation New Hope is poised and ready to expand our Ready4Work program at additional locations around the state to meet the reentry needs of Florida,” Operation New Hope Founder and CEO Kevin Gay said.

DeSantis said the FFCE will enhance opportunities for Florida inmate re-entry, job training programs, online and classroom academic training and wellness programs.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain"

FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope"

Fallen FHP trooper procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen FHP trooper procession"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss