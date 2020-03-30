Gov. Ron DeSantis announces birth of baby girl

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Congratulations are in order for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and wife, Casey DeSantis who recently welcomed their third child, a daughter.

Casey DeSantis took to Twitter to share a photo of their bundle of joy, Mamie.

“Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world,” DeSantis wrote. “At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!”

Mamie is the first newborn in the Governor’s Mansion since Erik Henry, the son of Gov. Claude Kirk who was born in 1970. The couple’s son, Mason, was born in March 2018, and their daughter, Madison, was born in 2016.

“Counting our blessings,” Gov. DeSantis wrote on Twitter. “Casey and the kids are doing great.”

