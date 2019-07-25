Gov. DeSantis wants investigation into state’s Guardian Program

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Florida’s Guardian Program is under fire.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s encouraging investigators to pursue a probe into the program.

His comments come amid ongoing investigations into local professional guardian, Rebecca Fierle.

She is accused of signing DNRs without the permission of her wards or their families.

DeSantis said he is very concerned about the accusations surrounding the state’s Guardian Program and that officials are investigating it vigorously.

DeSantis was in Ocoee for an event Wednesday morning and was talking about Fierle.

According to Fierle’s Facebook page, she was supposed to look after the financial and medical affairs for people who a court deems can’t do it themselves, like children and adults with certain disabilities.

Fierle is accused of signing do-not-resuscitate orders for clients without their permission.

That includes one man, Steven Stryker, who died after hospital staff members did not try certain life-saving procedures because of such a DNR.

Gerald Manzak said last week that Fierle signed one for him.

Judges in Orange and Seminole counties have allowed Fierle to resign from dozens of cases, and revoked the DNRs for her wards.

WESH 2 News also learned that the statewide director of the Guardian Program resigned almost two weeks ago.

DeSantis said state officials are looking at whether laws need to be changed. He said if Fierle is charged with a crime, it would be a powerful warning to other guardians.

Fierle has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

