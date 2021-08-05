LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, US House GOP leader call for change in Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Hialeah Gardens on Thursday afternoon with several members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to call on President Joe Biden to take action against the Cuban regime.

McCarthy, a Republican from California, joined DeSantis for a press conference at the Assault Brigade 2506 Honorary Museum. House Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Mike McCaul, R-Texas, were also in attendance along with Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., and Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., and several Republican U.S. representatives from Florida including Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Rep. Carlos Gimenez and Rep. Maria Salazar.

Florida has the largest population of Cuban-Americans in the United States. DeSantis has voiced his support in recent weeks for Cuban protesters involved in current anti-government demonstrations.

“If you want no Chinese influence, you don’t want Russian influence, then you should want to free Cuba,” DeSantis said at Thursday’s press conference.

He also called for Biden to restore Internet in the island nation.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference, and it requires leadership from the White House, it requires the president to show and take tangible steps to stand with the people of Cuba. Don’t do things that are going to bolster the regime. Don’t do remittances. Don’t help Venezuela,” DeSantis said. “Stand with these freedom fighters.”

He left the press conference without taking questions from reporters.

You can watch the governor’s remarks in the video player above.