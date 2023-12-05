TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed his budget proposal for 2024 on Tuesday, which includes over $400 million in temporary tax relief for property insurance.

The proposal suggests a one-year exemption on taxes, fees and assessments on property insurance for Homeowners Insurance Policies, which the Governor says will save taxpayers $409 million and decrease the average insurance premium by up to 5 percent.

The proposed budget, coming in at $114.4 billion, also includes $1 million for the state Board of Governors or Florida State University to use to sue the College Football Playoff Committee after the Seminoles were snubbed from the College Football Playoffs.

Florida democrats have criticized the proposal, noting it would cut 1,000 state jobs.