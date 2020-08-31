DeSantis stresses importance of ‘strong society’ after Florida reports lowest coronavirus increase in months

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Tampa on Monday afternoon, hours after the Florida Department of Health reported the lowest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since June.

The governor appeared at the USF Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute in Channelside to deliver an update on the state’s coronavirus numbers and its progress on reopening. During his appearance, DeSantis stressed the importance of getting back to work and school.

“When you deal with a pandemic, you can’t just turn a blind eye to everything else in society except one particular virus,” DeSantis said. “You obviously fight the virus but the best way to do that is have a strong society.”

That view is something the governor said Dr. Scott Atlas understands well. Atlas, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was also at the news conference and provided an update on vaccines that are currently in the works to help fight coronavirus.

“It is anticipated that there will be close to 100 million doses of a vaccine by the end of the year,” Atlas said.

Before their stop in Tampa, Gov. DeSantis and Dr. Atlas held a news conference at UF Health in The Villages.

Earlier Monday, DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Tallahassee to talk about education. Students in Hernando and Sarasota counties returned to school Monday while Hillsborough County Public Schools reopened their classrooms to students who had opted for in-person learning.

While in Tampa, Gov. DeSantis again said schools should take a “surgical approach” if anyone tests positive for coronavirus.

“I am not a fan…of doing what they did at that school in Georgia where, OK, someone was sick so anyone who was in the hallway with them has to isolate for two weeks,” the governor said. “Well, you’re isolating healthy people and the school children are typically not the index cases with transmission.”

“It’s gotta be done surgically,” he added. “But broad-based quarantines of healthy people who we have no basis to think are contagious – I think – is not the way to go.”

