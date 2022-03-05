Gov. DeSantis to speak on 1400-acre fire ravaging Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak to the media on the situation surrounding a wildfire that has led to mass evacuations in the Florida Panhandle.

WMBB reported Saturday morning that the fire, which originated in Springfield, Florida, covered over 1,400 acres of land. At the time of their report, the fire was 39 percent contained.

Over 200 firefighters from across the region were dispatched to combat the fire while residents fled their home.

As of Saturday morning, residents were not allowed to return home.

You can watch DeSantis conference here once it begins at 11 a.m.

