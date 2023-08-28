TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in Tallahassee Monday morning ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s arrival.

Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before it hits Florida’s Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

DeSantis is set to speak at 9 a.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center. He will be joined by FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John D. Haas and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

On Saturday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency.

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference Saturday. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

The state of emergency applies to 33 of Florida’s counties. These are:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

If you need guidance on how to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm, visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.