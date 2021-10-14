DeSantis, DEO present $2.8M for new diesel mechanic training program at Northwest Florida State College

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville to present $2.8 million from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to pay for a new diesel mechanic vocational training program at the school.

Starting the news conference off, DeSantis mentioned multiple appearances he’d made across Florida to present similar grant awards for a variety of programs aimed at improving infrastructure and creating jobs in the state.

The grant awards tour kicked off in Winter Haven on Monday with a $9.4 million pair of checks for Polk County and was followed by several others, including in St. Pete Beach.

“We’ve been doing a lot particularly this week and the rest of the week to highlight initiatives we’re doing to help with job growth, a lot of it involves infrastructure but a lot of it also involves workforce training,” DeSantis said. “If you look at Florida and where we are in relation to other states, it’s clear where other states have really fallen down over the last year and a half Florida continues to do better and better.”

“Part of what I think, when you look at the different things that we’re offering you see a lot of stuff, people will move from different parts of the country move different types of businesses here,” such as finance or aerospace “particularly in Cape Canaveral.”

DeSantis said he believes that for “core function” industries, “There’s huge demand for skilled employees, what better place to have a lot of this based than the state of Florida? We have a great business environment. We don’t have state income tax and we won’t as long as I’m kicking.”

Building up to the reason for his appearance at Northwest Florida State College, DeSantis focused on education. The governor said Florida was ranked number three in education according to Education Week for K-12 schools, and touted the state’s high ranking for public education quality across the United States.

Shifting to higher education and workforce needs, the governor said there should be a priority to making education for job skills more accessible, like initiatives at NWFSC.

“If people know that we’re committed to not just university education, but vocational education, that is going to end up telling people, you’re going to have a lot of people to fill a lot of these important jobs,” the governor said. “I know here at Northwest Florida State College, you have things to help people that want to go into the trucking industry, people to operate a lot of these heavy machines, and I think that’s something that’s in high demand.”

The governor said that while “brick and ivy” schools and traditional universities are still good, it’s not the only option or “the best course of action” for all students or careers.

“There’s huge huge demand,” DeSantis said, for jobs like trucking and other vocational opportunities, instead of the types of professions that come from more traditional four-year degrees. He said with vocational education, you can get into the workforce where there’s huge demand and workers can make good money without “going deep into debt.”

“My generation, everyone was saying if you don’t go to college you’re a failure,” DeSantis said. “That’s just not true.”

The governor said that the state doesn’t want to tell people that vocational or skills training and education “isn’t as good” and that they want to provide opportunities for people to get good jobs and to meet the demand for those types of work.

“Today’s announcement really builds off of that insight, it builds off of what they’ve already done at Northwest Florida State College, so we’re announcing through the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund for Northwest Florida State College, $2.8 million to fund a new diesel mechanic training program,” DeSantis said.