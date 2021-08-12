LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville with Emergency Management, DOH

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at a news conference in Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m.

He will be joined by Mayor Lenny Curry, Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, DOH Interim Duval County Health Officer Tito Rubio and FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke.

The Governor’s Office did not provide the topic that DeSantis will be addressing at the news conference.

