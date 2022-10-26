FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at a news conference in Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday.

Gov. DeSantis will speak in the “Times Square” area along the main drag of Fort Myers Beach, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President Designate Kathleen Passidomo, and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Gov. DeSantis is expected to speak at 10:15 a.m. You can watch the news conference live on WFLA Now.