TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday afternoon in Daytona Beach.

The governor is expected to be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, Senior Chancellor of Education Henry mack, and CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Dennard at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.

