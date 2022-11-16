MATLACHA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Lee County on Wednesday as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Ian.

The governor will be at Miceli’s Restaurant, a waterfront venue in Matlacha at 10:30 a.m.

The announcement from the governor’s office did not specify the topic he will discuss.

According to the release, DeSantis will be joined by Senate President Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Secretary Dane Eagle from the Department of Economic Opportunity.

You can watch the event live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.