TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at an elementary school in Mary Esther Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The governor is expected to be joined by outgoing Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.