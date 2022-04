HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a press conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens Friday afternoon.

He will be joined by Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran and Senator Manny Diaz.

The subject of the press conference was not disclosed.

It’s expected to start at 1:15 p.m.

Watch it live on WFLA.com, the WFLA app and the WFLA Facebook page.