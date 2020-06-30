DeSantis signs bills aimed to improve water quality, increase penalties for environmental crimes

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a “major announcement” from Juno Beach Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. from the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

DeSantis will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and the Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.

The governor’s most recent “major announcement” came last week when he announced pay increases for teachers across the state.

