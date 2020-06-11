Gov. DeSantis announces plan for reopening schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the state’s plans for reopening schools come fall.

DeSantis said after working with the Department of Education and superintendents across the state, a road map has been created for schools to return to on-campus instruction.

Today, @GovRonDeSantis & Comm. @RichardCorcoran announced recommendations & plans to re-open safe & healthy schools that set students up for success. This plan outlines nearly $475 million in education-related aid from the #CARESAct. https://t.co/yVRS4uAcRN@richardcorcoran pic.twitter.com/sD1kFGY0Ab — Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) June 11, 2020

The plan includes $475 million in educated-related aid, which will directly come from the CARES Act.

Below are the resources included in the $475 million aid:

$64 million will be provided to close achievement gaps. A four- to five-week summer program will be implemented on school campuses for K-5 students “who have identified with a substantial deficiency in reading based on assessments and teacher recommendations.”

$20 million will go toward reading curriculum and supplemental materials for grades K-3

$15 million will be dedicated to training 2,000 reading coaches as well as in-classroom support with the coaches

$55 million is allotted for financial assistance to the childcare providers who remained open during the COVID-19 crisis and can be used toward infrastructure, personnel costs, cleaning supplies, etc.

$8 million for every student graduating in the 2020-2021 school year to take the ACT, SAT free of charge

“The message should be loud and clear. What we are saying, with a strong recommendation to our great superintendents we work with, we want schools fully open in the fall because there is no better way to educate our kids than have that great teacher in front of that child,” Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said.

“We also know that they are not at a low risk, they are at an extremely low risk not only of contracting it but even spreading it. All of that data is in,” Corcoran said.

