DeSantis announces $500M toward teacher pay, moves state to top 5 in nation

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a bill Wednesday that takes the state’s average minimum teacher salary from 26th in the nation to top five.

The governor made the announcement at the Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens around 3 p.m.

DeSantis said the bill will provide $500 million to fund teacher pay to the minimum earners in public and charter schools. One hundred million dollars will be allocated to the more experienced teachers making more than the minimum salary.

