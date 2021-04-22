LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes environmental announcement on Earth Day

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make a major environmental announcement on Earth Day.

The governor’s announcement is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Stormwater Treatment Area 1 East in Wellington.

An hour later, DeSantis is set to make another special announcement at the Palm Beach County Foodbank in Lake Worth.

He will be joined by Mayor Dave Kerner and Stephen Schwarzman for the 11:30 a.m. press conference.

You will be able to watch both news conferences on WFLA.com or News Channel 8’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss