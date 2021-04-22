LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes environmental announcement on Earth Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make a major environmental announcement on Earth Day.

The governor’s announcement is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Stormwater Treatment Area 1 East in Wellington.

An hour later, DeSantis is set to make another special announcement at the Palm Beach County Foodbank in Lake Worth.

He will be joined by Mayor Dave Kerner and Stephen Schwarzman for the 11:30 a.m. press conference.

