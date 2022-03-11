LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds roundtable against using Venezuelan oil

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis called for the Biden Administration to focus on American energy independence amid the economy tensions between Russia and the United States.

DeSantis blamed the rising prices of fuel on Biden “kneecapping” the oil industry by closing the Keystone XL pipeline and not allowing for further drilling on federal land.

“The answer is American energy and independence,” DeSantis said.

The roundtable was done in reaction to a trip by senior White House and State Department officials that went to Caracas to speak with Venezuelan leadership.

No details have been officially released regarding the discussions’ results, but Forbes reported that the American delegation did not discuss oil imports, according to an unnamed official.

“At no point was there an offer of oil in exchange for the detention of Americans,” the official said.

This goes against Republican speculation that the talks were done in an attempt to offset the impact of the U.S. ban on Russian oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Americans have been banned from working with Venezuela’s state-owned oil industry after sanctions in 2019 to force Maduro out of power.

Republicans and Venezuelan Americans at the roundtable said they believed engaging in trade with the Maduro regime legitimize the presidency. The U.S. has not recognized Maduro as the country’s president after allegations of election fraud.

“This Maduro regime is not a regime that you legitimize,” DeSantis said.