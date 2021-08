FILE – This May 4 2021 file photo shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks during a news conference at West Miami Middle School in Miami. Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this July 2021, just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Surfside Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The press release does not mention the specifics, but said the event will take place at the Grand Beach Hotel on Collins Avenue at 10:15 a.m.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and DEO Secretary Dane Eagle will be in attendance.

