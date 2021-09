TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday the plans to provide funding for statewide water quality projects.

DeSantis said the state will be “awarding more than $114 million for 16 big water quality improvement projects in targeted areas across the state.”

He also discussed two bills aimed at supporting environmental improvement efforts.

The governor made the announcement at the Sebastian Inlet State Park.

