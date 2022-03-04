LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in Jacksonville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) on Friday.

The governor’s office did not provide additional information about the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Minutes before his scheduled speech, DeSantis tweeted he would veto the congressional reapportionment plan currently being debated by the House.

