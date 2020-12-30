Gov. DeSantis holds press conference day after state reports highest COVID-19 percent positive, positivity rate

The press conference will take place at 9 a.m. at Kings Point

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning in Delray Beach.

The City of Delray Beach recently passed a resolution to extend the requirement of wearing masks in all businesses and outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. The city also announced on Dec. 23 a curfew from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

While no information was provided from the governor’s office as to what the press conference would regard, it comes one day after the Florida Department of Health reported the highest percent positive and positivity rate the state has ever seen.

In a news release, the state claims that the spike in percent positive and percent positivity could be “due to reduced hours and closures at doctor’s offices, public testing sites, and laboratories for the holidays” and says the numbers “should be interpreted with caution.”

“These reduced hours and closures have resulted in less people tested and delays in result processing and reporting which have impacted Florida’s daily testing number by nearly half,” the news release said. “As we continue to experience office closures and holidays through Jan. 4, 2021, it is possible that data may continue to be impacted over the coming days.”

Additionally, on Tuesday, DeSantis said in a press release that the state is preparing to receive 127,000 Moderna vaccine doses this week for county health departments and 54 hospitals that have not already received a shipment.

You can find the governor's press conference at 9 a.m.