Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at UF Health in The Villages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference regarding coronavirus this afternoon.

The press conference will take place at the UF Health The Villages hospital in The Villages, Florida.

DeSantis’ announcement comes just after Florida hit another grave milestone this weekend: over 200,000 total cases.

Today, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,336‬ new cases and 47 deaths, 23 of which were from the Tampa Bay area.

You can watch DeSantis’ press conference in the video player above.

