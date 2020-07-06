Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at UF Health in The Villages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference regarding coronavirus this afternoon.
The press conference will take place at the UF Health The Villages hospital in The Villages, Florida.
DeSantis’ announcement comes just after Florida hit another grave milestone this weekend: over 200,000 total cases.
Today, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,336 new cases and 47 deaths, 23 of which were from the Tampa Bay area.
You can watch DeSantis’ press conference in the video player above.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Charlie Daniels, ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’ singer dead 83
- Experts fear bad tick season amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus can float in the air, and the WHO should clearly tell people that, experts say
- Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
- Video of July 4 party goes viral, organizer mildly worried