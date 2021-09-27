Satellite manufacturer to invest $300M in Space Coast, create more than 2K jobs, DeSantis says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital will invest $300 million in the Space Coast by bringing its commercial spacecraft and constellation facility to Space Florida’s launch and landing facility.

The new project is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs with an estimated annual wage of $84,000 by the fourth quarter of 2025, DeSantis said.

The new campus will handle everything involved in the satellite manufacturing process “from the smallest components to the final product,” DeSantis said, including the creation of circuit boards and space vehicles.

“Satellite manufacturing is an important part of the economy here in the Space Coast and this really ups the ante,” DeSantis said.

