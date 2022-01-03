Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference with health and emergency management officials

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. In Florida, for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any of his Democratic challengers. And Republicans control virtually all of state government. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference with health and emergency management officials in Fort Lauderdale.

The governor will be speaking at the Broward Health Medical Center Auditorium around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller will be in attendance.

Further information about the event was not immediately available.

News Channel 8 will stream the news conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.