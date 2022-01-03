Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference with health and emergency management officials

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference with health and emergency management officials in Fort Lauderdale.
The governor will be speaking at the Broward Health Medical Center Auditorium around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller will be in attendance.
Further information about the event was not immediately available.
