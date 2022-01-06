Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in West Palm Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials are scheduled to hold a press conference in West Palm Beach Thursday morning.
The governor will be speaking at the Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches around 8:15 a.m.
Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller will be in attendance.
