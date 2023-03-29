NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Naples on Wednesday, where he is expected to sign a housing bill that was sent to his desk this week.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner will join DeSantis at South Street Founders Square bar and grill at 9 a.m., according to the governor’s office.

DeSantis is expected to sign Senate Bill 102, the “Live Local Act”, which will appropriate $711 million for affordable housing for state employees and creates property tax exemptions for housing developers. It comes with a trade-off, though – the bill bans municipalities from enacting rent control.

Passidomo, who represents Naples, declared the bill a top priority for the legislative session, describing the lack of affordable housing as “a crisis.” The bill should take effect on July 1.

