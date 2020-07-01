Gov. DeSantis announces $20M to state’s HBCUs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the approval of $20 million in funds dedicated to several of Florida’s historically Black colleges and universities.

The announcement took place at Bethune-Cookman University on Wednesday.

The $20 million in funding is part of a $92.2 billion budget DeSantis signed on Monday.

Bethune-Cookman will receive $13 million in funding and $3.5 million each for Florida Memorial University and Edward Waters College. The money will help “advance academics, research, and education of students,” according to DeSantis.

