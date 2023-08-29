TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday morning.

The governor is set to speak at 9 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

He will be joined by FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John D. Haas and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue.

On Monday, the governor added 13 more counties to the state of emergency declaration.

The state of emergency applies to 46 of Florida’s counties, including:

Alachua

Baker

Bay

Bradford

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Duval

Flagler

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lake

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Nassau

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Union

Volusia

Wakulla

If you need guidance on how to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm, visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.