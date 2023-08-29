TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday morning.
The governor is set to speak at 9 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
He will be joined by FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John D. Haas and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue.
On Monday, the governor added 13 more counties to the state of emergency declaration.
The state of emergency applies to 46 of Florida’s counties, including:
- Alachua
- Baker
- Bay
- Bradford
- Calhoun
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Clay
- Collier
- Columbia
- DeSoto
- Dixie
- Duval
- Flagler
- Franklin
- Gadsden
- Gilchrist
- Gulf
- Hamilton
- Hardee
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lake
- Lee
- Leon
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Nassau
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Taylor
- Union
- Volusia
- Wakulla
If you need guidance on how to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm, visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.