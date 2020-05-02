Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds coronavirus meeting from Orlando hair salon

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a public coronavirus meeting from an Orlando hair salon at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DeSantis will be meeting with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings at the OhSoooJazzy Hair Salon in Orlando. The two are expected to discuss COVID-19 impact on small businesses, among other things.

WFLA will stream the meeting live on this page.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss