Gov. DeSantis to attend ribbon-cutting ceremony for Buc-ee’s in Daytona Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new location of Buc-ee’s on Florida’s east coast.

Buc-ee’s, a convenience store and gas station for travelers, will unveil its newest location in Daytona Beach Monday morning. The new store will be located at 2330 Gateway North Drive on the corner of I-95 and LPGA Boulevard.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.

According to Buc-ee’s, its newest location will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 104 fueling spots just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

Buc-ee’s Daytona Beach will bring more than 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.