LIVE: Florida Board of Education discusses critical race theory ahead of vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis briefly joined the Florida Board of Education Thursday ahead of a scheduled vote on critical race theory.

The governor addressed the board virtually before the board started to discuss whether or not to allow critical race theory in classrooms. The board is expected to vote on the issue Thursday.

Critical race theory is an academic approach to explaining how racism functions in American institutions.

Gov. DeSantis has been an outspoken opponent when it comes to critical race theory in Florida classrooms.

“Let me be clear, there’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory,” he said earlier this year. “Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”

However, some activists, parents and teachers say teaching about racism is necessary in order to combat it.