PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.

Joining the governor will be FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto.

The press conference is being held at Burnt Store Marina. You can watch it live here once it begins at 12:15 p.m.