Gov. DeSantis speaks with Gabby Petito’s father prior to FBI press conference

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke with the father of Gabby Petito on Wednesday afternoon prior to an FBI press conference where officials announced the discovery of partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve near personal items that belong to Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The governor previously said he had directed all state agencies to continue to assist authorities in locating Laundrie and is prepared to do more.

“We need justice in this case. This is somebody who, this beautiful young girl and to just see her murdered like that…we need answers 100%,” said DeSantis.

The FBI announced Wednesday afternoon that Laundrie is a person of interest in the murder of Petito.

“As you’re aware, the FBI and the North Port Police Department and our state and local law enforcement partners have been searching the area of the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

Last month, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Petito.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Sept. 17, sparking a massive search. According to North Port police, family members said they last saw Laundrie on Sept. 13.

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide, by strangulation, by the Teton County coroner’s office.

Laundrie is currently only charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Petito.