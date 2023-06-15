FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state’s 2023-24 budget into law on Thursday.

During a news conference at a Fort Pierce yacht club, DeSantis touted the state’s low unemployment rate, sales tax relief events, and how the tourism industry rebounded after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sales tax relief programs include items for babies and toddlers, back-to-school, and hurricane preparedness. DeSantis noted that the state eliminated sales tax for gas stoves, despite only 8% of Floridians owning the appliances.

“They’re coming for your gas stoves,” DeSantis said. “We know that, okay?”

Earlier this year, DeSantis vowed to fight against any federal attempt to regulate gas stoves in the state, after a consumer advocate agency recommended making changes for future stove production due to safety concerns over childhood asthma and potential pollution. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to bar the Energy Department from advancing a proposed rule requiring certain efficiency requirements for both gas and electric appliances.

DeSantis signed a 516-page appropriations bill funding state operations during fiscal year 2023-2024, which the governor dubbed his “framework for freedom.” He pointed out increased salaries for law enforcement and teachers as highlights of the budget. The state will provide more trade education and apprenticeships for high school students, according to the governor.

The governor said he chose the yacht club for a “picturesque backdrop” to highlight environmental funding in the bill. DeSantis said the funding works towards the state’s “ambitious” plans for the future, what DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton lauded as Florida’s largest-ever environmental budget.

“I think this is the strongest environmental funding plan in the history of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

With hurricane season in full swing, DeSantis noted the budget includes increased funding for storm relief and preparedness. It also funds projects to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The full text of the appropriations bill can be found on the Florida Senate website.