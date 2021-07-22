Gov. DeSantis signs home book delivery law for elementary students

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Home book deliveries for elementary students are officially on their way as Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce.

The bill had already become law and took effect as of June 29. It was one of the dozens of laws that took effect before July 1, when another 162 laws were enacted.

House Bill 3, the Home Book Delivery for Elementary Students bill, provides credits against specific taxes under the New Worlds Reading Initiative Tax Credit and revises how corporate income taxes under that initiative are applied, according to the Florida Senate’s bill summary.

Under the law, the Florida Department of Education can now designate a state-level administrator with an academic innovation institution to put the home delivery initiative into effect, and publish information about the program on the DOE website. Starting Sept. 30, 2022, DOE’s site will have annual reports on participation, student achievement, and how students are gaining knowledge from the program.

According to HB 3, the state legislature finds that “a literacy-rich home environment helps develop reading and writing skills in young learners,” and will help them prepare for success in future education and future employment.

The law cites research showing a link between reading and academic performance, but that students with fewer books at home have lower educational outcomes than their peers with more access to books and other reading materials.

The law’s effect on credit for contributions to the New Worlds Reading Initiative starts on Jan. 1, 2022.

Through the new law, the DOE administrator must send the books through the mail at no cost to students directly or through an agreement with a book distribution company, and must develop training materials for parents of student participants.

Additionally, the DOE will have to maintain a clearinghouse for information on national, state, and local nonprofit organizations that help improve literacy and give students books.

Each year, the DOE will have to provide a financial report about the number of students and households served, plus expend eligible contributions received for the purchase and delivery of the books. Administrative fees cannot exceed 2% of total contributions.

While the signing brings attention to the new law, the act itself is more symbolic, similar to what happened earlier this month with the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, a law that had already passed and was signed later to show support for the changes it enabled.