TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.

Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center said an area of disturbance had developed into a system called Invest 98L north of Puerto Rico.

The NHC said Florida’s east coast could see an increased risk of rough surf conditions, coastal flooding, and other weather concerns as the system moves northward.

“I encourage all Floridians to be prepared and make a plan in the event a storm impacts Florida,” DeSantis said. “We will continue to monitor the path and trajectory of Invest 98L and we remain in constant contact with all state and local government partners.”

Invest 98L has a high chance of forming into a tropical or subtropical depression over the next few days, but regardless of its development or path, Florida could see increased storm activity.

Parts of Florida are still recovering from Hurricane Ian in September, which brought floods, storm surges, and wind damage across the state.

As such, the Florida Division of Emergency Management encouraged residents to make a disaster plan, know their evacuation zones, keep their gas tanks half full at least, and stay up-to-date with weather information.

“As the Division continues to support communities in their recovery from Hurricane Ian, we are now closely monitoring 98L,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said. “It is critical for Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and follow all directions from local officials in anticipation of potential impacts.”

