Gov. DeSantis proposes $1K bonuses for pre-K thru 12 principals, teachers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday his proposal to provide $1,000 bonuses to public school principals and full-time classroom teachers for grades pre-K through 12th grade.

DeSantis said the funding for the bonuses would be $216 million from the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

If approved by the Florida Senate and House of Representatives, the proposal would provide a bonus to more than 3,600 public school principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers.

“The past year included so much uncertainty for our state’s students, parents, and educators,” DeSantis adding. “In Florida, we knew how important it was for our students to return to school, and our principals and teachers answered the call. I urge the Florida legislature to join me in awarding our great educators through this bonus program as a show of gratitude for their actions and hard work.”

“The governor’s proposal is just one way we can show our appreciation to our hard-working teachers and principals who guided Florida through these immense challenges, and I look forward to the legislature making it a reality,” Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said.

A few months into the pandemic last year, DeSantis announced a bill aimed at increasing teacher pay for the minimum earners in public and charter schools. The increase in pay would put Florida among the top five states in the nation for minimum teacher pay.