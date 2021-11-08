Gov. DeSantis promotes goals of special COVID-19 legislative session, federal lawsuits over vaccines in Zephyrhills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A week ahead of a previously announced COVID-19-focused special legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Zephyrhills about his anti-vaccine mandate policy goals for the Nov. 15 gathering of lawmakers.

DeSantis was joined in Zephyrhills by Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and House of Representatives Speaker Chris Sprowls at the Bahrs Aluminum and Construction on Gall Boulevard, as well as various members of law enforcement and airline staff and pilots who spoke about their disapproval of the federal vaccine mandates.

Still, while the tone of conversation around vaccination has shifted, the state leadership and the supporters gathered with the governor Monday morning have emphasized that they are anti-mandate, not anti-vaccine. The official position of the governor has remained that the choice to be vaccinated is personal, not a decision for governments to make for individuals.

The governor also spoke about efforts by the state to encourage law enforcement officers and first responders from out of state to move to Florida amid the state’s protections for personal health choices instead of vaccine mandates and orders by other state governments.

Previous efforts by the state legislature were made to protect businesses from liability if COVID-19 affected workers. Now, as some businesses are requiring employees to be vaccinated, DeSantis has said he would remove those protections, should they force employees to take the vaccine.

Additionally, the special legislative session would seek to add further strength to the Parents’ Bill of Rights, a law passed in May, and the state’s current ban on so-called vaccine passports. The Florida Department of Health is currently investigating a list of businesses reported by Floridians for requiring proof of vaccination in violation of current state law.

As previously reported on WFLA, the following items are proposed protective goals for lawmakers to consider during the coming special session of the Florida General Assembly:

If someone is fired from their job for refusing an employer-required COVID-19 vaccine, then that person should be eligible for reemployment assistance

If someone has an adverse medical reaction from an employer-required COVID-19 vaccine, then that person should be eligible for workers compensation coverage

If an employer fires someone based on an arbitrary COVID-19 vaccine mandate, then the employer should not receive the benefits of current COVID-19 liability protections

If an employer fires someone solely based on COVID-19 vaccine status, then that business may not enforce a non-compete agreement against the employee

Employers must provide notice to employees of religious and health exemptions. Fired employees should have a right to sue if employers fail to provide such notice

DEO shall establish a program to connect employees terminated based on COVID-19 vaccine status with other employment opportunities

Reaffirm that government entities, including school districts, may not fire any employee based on COVID-19 vaccine status. Violating government entities should be held accountable

Shortly after the session briefing in Zephyrhills concluded, the governor’s office released a list of more defined goals for the coming session.

In a section titled “Protecting Employees,” the state listed policy goals for the legislation as follows.

Private employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates would be prohibited. If there is a vaccine policy at the company, it must contain exceptions for:

Employees with health or religious concerns are exempt from any vaccine requirement

Pregnant women or women who anticipate pregnancy are exempt

Employees who have recovered from COVID-19 are exempt

Employers must provide all employees the option to choose periodic COVID-19 testing or personal protective equipment as alternatives to vaccine requirements, at no cost to employees. The test frequency would be determined by the DOH

For employers who violate these “employee health protections,” the state is seeking legislation that would:

Fine small businesses, businesses with fewer than 100 employees, $10,000 per employee violation

Fine “medium and big businesses” $50,000 per employee violation

Additionally, government entities would be unable to require COVID-19 vaccinations of anyone, including employees, according to the document from the governor’s office.

In a separate section titled “Protecting Families,” the governor’s office highlighted the following goals of the legislative session:

Educational institutions may not require students to be COVID-19 vaccinated

School districts may not require students to wear face masks, nor may they require healthy students to quarantine

Students and parents may sue school districts that violate these protections and recover attorney’s fees

During a question and answer session at the Zephyrhills event, DeSantis briefly acknowledged that he had filed his paperwork to run for re-election as Florida’s governor, calling it “more of a formality.” The paperwork was filed on Nov. 5.

When asked about making a formal campaign announcement, the governor told reporters to “stay tuned,” and that an announcement would not come until after the special legislative session.

Read the full document on the coming special session released by the governor’s office below.