Gov. DeSantis proclaims Feb. 6 ‘Ronald Reagan Day’ in Florida

DeSantis proclaims Feb. 6 as Ronald Reagan Day in Florida (Associated Press)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis proclaimed Feb. 6 as Ronald Reagan Day in Florida, in honor of the 40th president’s birthday.

Reagan was born on Feb. 6, 1911 in Tampico, Illinois. Saturday marks the 110th anniversary of his birth.

“Ronald Reagan was one of the greatest presidents our nation has ever had and left an iconic legacy that continues to inspire,” DeSantis said. “I’m pleased to proclaim today, Feb. 6, as Ronald Reagan Day in Florida in honor of The Gipper.”

Reagan was nicknamed “The Gipper” for his role as George Gipp in the 1940 film “Knute Rockne, All American.”

Reagan died on June 5, 2004 in Los Angeles.