TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has privately confirmed that he intends to run for president in 2024, according to a report from the Washington Post.

According to the Post, DeSantis allies said they expect the governor will announce his intentions to run after the Florida Legislative Session concludes in May.

On Thursday, Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli launched a political committee called “Never Back Down,” asking DeSantis to join the 2024 race. Cuccinelli served as Acting Director of U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services under President Trump.

Gov. DeSantis will appear at an event in Iowa on Friday, further fueling speculation of a presidential run.

The Washington Post report stated DeSantis representatives declined to comment on the newly-formed PAC or other questions for their story.