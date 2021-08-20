Gov. DeSantis orders flags lowered Monday for fallen Daytona Beach deputy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags be flown at half staff in honor of the Daytona Beach officer who died after being shot in the head back on June 23.

26-year-old Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor was hospitalized after being shot in the head while on patrol in Daytona Beach at the end of June.

The State Attorney’s Office has announced that they will seek the death penalty in the death of Officer Raynor.

Othal Wallace, the man who faces charges for shooting Raynor, is in custody and now has an additional charge of first-degree murder.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the City of Daytona Beach Police Department in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Volusia County Courthouse in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the City Hall of Daytona Beach, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Aug. 23.