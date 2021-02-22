Gov. DeSantis orders flags lowered Tuesday for fallen Pinellas County deputy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags be flown at half staff in three parts of the state in honor of the Pinellas County deputy killed in the line of duty last week.

Deputy Michael Magli was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday. He is the first Pinellas County deputy to be killed in the line of duty.

DeSantis directed the U.S. flag and the Florida state flag be flown at half staff at the Pasco County Courthouse in new Port Richey, the Pinellas County Courthouse in St. Petersburg, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

Magli’s funeral service will also take place Tuesday at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz at 11 a.m.

Following the funeral services, a full law enforcement procession will lead Magli to his final resting place for a private burial with family and close friends.

A webpage has been created with all processional and memorial video, information for funeral services, a place to leave messages for the family, and information about Deputy Magli.