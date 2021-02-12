Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of Parkland school shooting victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of the 17 lives lost in the Parkland school shooting on Sunday.

The order says the flags of the United States and the State of Florida will be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds statewide from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

“Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten,” DeSantis’ memorandum read.

Sunday will mark the three-year milestone since 22-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen others were also injured in the shooting.

