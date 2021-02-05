Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for FBI agents killed in Florida shootout

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered state buildings to fly their flags at half staff in honor of the two FBI agents killed in a shootout in Florida on Tuesday.

The order says the flags of the United States and the State of Florida will be flown at half-staff at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, the City Hall of Parkland, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise on to sunset on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

The shootout in South Florida killed FBI Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger while also injuring three other agents.

“Every day, FBI Special Agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe,” Wray said in a statement. “Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery.”

The confrontation in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history in South Florida and among the deadliest nationally as well, according to the FBI website.