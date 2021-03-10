Gov. DeSantis order cancels COVID-19 fines after ‘unprecedented local government restrictions’

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute in Tampa, Fla. Florida lawmakers, including DeSantis, intensified their battle with Facebook, Twitter and Silicon Valley when they announced new proposals Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, aimed at reigning in platforms they accuse of squelching the free speech of conservatives. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed an executive order that cancels all fines related to local government COVID-19 restrictions on people and business.

The order states any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, fines imposed by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions are canceled.

The order goes on to say it can serve as a defense to the collection of those fines.

The order only applies to local government and not any enforcement or COVID-19 related orders taken by the state.

It also does not cancel fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals or health care providers.

The last section of the order reads: “This Executive Order does not create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the State, its departments or agencies, or its officers, employees, or agents.”

According to the order, it was warranted because of “unprecedented local government restrictions” on businesses and people over the last year.