Gov. DeSantis mocks Charlie Crist’s governor announcement

MIAMI (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t waste any time bashing Congressman Charlie Crist’s bid for governor again.

Crist announced his campaign for governor Tuesday morning in a video posted on Twitter.

“Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That’s a Florida for all — and that’s why I’m running for Governor,” Crist said in the tweet.

Crist previously served as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. He announced he was leaving the party in 2010 and running for Senate as an independent. He joined the Democratic Party in 2012 and endorsed President Barack Obama for reelection.

Desantis mocked Crist’s political evolution saying he wasn’t sure what party Crist would run under.

“You know I didn’t realize, like you know – like what party’s he going to run in this time? He’s lost as a Republican, Independent, Democrat. But you know I looked up, he’s voting with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the the time in Congress. I thought heck, maybe he gives the Green Party a chance, he’s certainly voting that way. So we’ll see what happens.”

DeSantis hasn’t formally announced his own 2022 plans but has been viewed as a frontrunner as a possible 2022 run for president.